Navratri 2019 : Congress worker prays to Sonia Gandhi every day after taking a bath,says “manifestation of Devi”

Madhya Pradesh Congress worker Dr TK worships Sonia Gandhi during Navratri as a manifestation of ‘Goddess’ and ‘Devi’ as he has as much faith in the Congress President as one has in God. He has also vowed that he will keep his head shaved off till she becomes the Prime Minister of India.

He has been worshipping Sonia Gandhi since last 20 years now, as per reports. He says that he only wishes to see Sonia as the PM and destroy the evil. He prays to Sonia Gandhi after taking a bath every day.