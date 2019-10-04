Navratri Special Recipe 2019 : Dahi Wale Baingan

Ingredients
Brinjal – 1
Curd – 250 g
Tomato – 1
Sugar – 1 tbsp
Salt to taste
Roasted Cumin seed powder – 1/2 tbsp
Red Chilli powder – 1/4 tbsp
Mustard Seed – 1/4 tbsp
Cumin seed -1/4 tbsp
Turmeric powder – 1 pinch
Curry leaves – 4 to 5 sprig
Coriander chopped
Oil for frying
How to Make Dahi Wale Baingan
Cut brinjal into 1 inch long pieces.
Marinate brinjal pieces with turmeric and salt.
Deep fry brinjal pieces and keep aside.
Mix curd with sugar, salt red chilli powder, roasted cumin seed powder and little water. Keep aside.
Chop tomato into very small pieces.
Heat the oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, cumin seeds and curry leaves followed by chopped tomato.
Fry them until tomato becomes like paste and a little watery. Then add this mixture into curd.
Add the fried brinjal and chopped coriander leaves and mix them well
