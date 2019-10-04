Navratri Special Recipe 2019 : Dahi Wale Baingan

Ingredients

Brinjal – 1

Curd – 250 g

Tomato – 1

Sugar – 1 tbsp

Salt to taste

Roasted Cumin seed powder – 1/2 tbsp

Red Chilli powder – 1/4 tbsp

Mustard Seed – 1/4 tbsp

Cumin seed -1/4 tbsp

Turmeric powder – 1 pinch

Curry leaves – 4 to 5 sprig

Coriander chopped

Oil for frying

How to Make Dahi Wale Baingan

Cut brinjal into 1 inch long pieces.

Marinate brinjal pieces with turmeric and salt.

Deep fry brinjal pieces and keep aside.

Mix curd with sugar, salt red chilli powder, roasted cumin seed powder and little water. Keep aside.

Chop tomato into very small pieces.

Heat the oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, cumin seeds and curry leaves followed by chopped tomato.

Fry them until tomato becomes like paste and a little watery. Then add this mixture into curd.

Add the fried brinjal and chopped coriander leaves and mix them well