Navratri Special Recipe 2019 : Mushroom Gravy

Ingredients

Mushroom – 4 (medium size)

Onion – 1 (small cut into thin strips)

1 tsp – each of Mustard Seeds and Urad Dal

Oil to fry

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander and Curry leaves – 1/2 tsp each

Grind to paste:

Coconut grated – 1/2 cup

Jerra (cumin seeds) – 2 tsp fried

Coriander seeds – 2 tsp fried

Cashew nuts – 4 (whole)

How to Make Mushroom Gravy

Heat oil in a pan, add urad dal and mustard seeds.

When they splutter, add the onions fry for 1 min.

Then add the mushrooms which is being cleaned and cut into thin strips it would be easy to cook. Let it stand for few min stir in between.

Once when the mushroom is half-cooked, add the grinded paste.

If u feel the gravy is too thick add 1/2 cup of water. Add salt to taste.

Simmer the flame and let it stand till well done or when it leaves the oil and the smell of the masala is gone.

Before serving, garnish with coriander leaves.

Tastes good with steamed rice.