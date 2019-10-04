Prisoners in Kashmir Jail Gets Phone Connection, Can You Guess to Which State the First Call Was? Do Check This Out

District jail in Amphalla, Kashmir, became the first prison in Jammu and Kashmir to get a first-of-its-kind prison inmate phone calling system, that lets the inmates make long-distance phone calls.

The first beneficiary of this system, introduced on the day of Gandhi Jayanti was Jatan, a Kerala native. He could speak to his wife and minor daughter for the first time in almost four years.

Jatan is facing charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

it was the Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Gita Mittal who inaugurated the facilities on Wednesday evening.