Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty slips down

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices has ended in losses. The domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex, and NSE Nifty has ended trading today in red.

The BSE Sensex has settled trading at 37,673 lowering by 433 points or 1.14%. NSE Nifty ended trading at 11,174 points lowering by 139 points or 1.23%.

The top gainers in the market were TCS, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, ONGC and IndusInd Bank.

The top losers in the market were Zee Entertainments, Grasim, Ultra Tech Cement, JSW Steel and Kotak bank,.