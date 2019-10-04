‘The current BJP-led government is following the policies of Congress; confirms Congress MP Tharoor

Former union minister Shashi Tharoor has confirmed that Congress party is with the stand of union government in Jammu and Kashmir issue. The Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram has declined the allegations by the BJP leaders that Pakistan is benefiting from the stand of Congress in Jammu and Kashmir issue.

” These allegations by the BJP, that Pakistan is benefiting from our statements on issue of Article 370, are surprising”, said Tharoor.

” There is no difference between the Congress stand internationally with that of the Indian government on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. Anyway, the current BJP-led government is following the policies of Congress on International issues”, added Tharoor.

But Tharoor made it clear that the union government must follow the democratic process.” Pakistan has no right to interfere in India’s internal affairs. But as an opposition party, we have every right to say that the government of India should follow the democratic process by taking along its people in the event of making major constitutional changes”, said Tharoor.