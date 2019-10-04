“Those criticising PM Modi thrown into jail”,says Rahul Gandhi

Anybody who says anything against Prime Minister Narendra Modi is thrown into jail, Rahul Gandhi said today, attacking the government over a sedition case against 50 celebrities who had written an open letter to the Prime Minister expressing concern about mob violence.

“Anybody who says anything against the prime minister, anybody who raises anything against the government is put in jail and is attacked. Media is crushed. Everybody knows what’s going on. This is not a secret,” the Congress MP told reporters who asked him to respond to the FIR (First Information Report) over the open letter.