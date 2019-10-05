Apple announced ‘free repair program’ for i Phones: Details inside

Smartphone giant Apple has announced a free repair programme for i Phones. The free repair will be given to some of the models of the i Phones.

The Apple has informed that some of the iPhone 6 S and i Phone 6 S Plus has a come with a malfunctioning components and it prevents them from powering on. The company has made it clear that the component will be replaced free of coast under the new programme.

Only the iPhone 6 S and i Phone 6 S Plus phones produced between October 2018 and August 2019 have been affected by this issue. The repair program is valid for phones produced under these period.