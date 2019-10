In the commodity market the price of yellow metal gold has gone up. Meanwhile the price of silver has slipped down.

In Indian market, the price of gold has go up by Rs.315 and reached at Rs.38315 per 10 gram. Meanwhile the price of silver has reached at Rs.45,400 per kilogram registering a loss of Rs.130.

As per market experts, the import of gold in September was plunged lowest in three years and slumped 86% from last year. But the price of gold was went up by 20% this year.