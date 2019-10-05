Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra calls Sophie Turner her ‘jethani’

Bollywood’s desi girl Priyanka Chopra has a multi cultural family now after her marriage to American pop singer Nick Jonas back in 2018. Priyanka is now the sis-in-law of popular Hollywood actress Sophie Turner after her wedding to Joe, Nicks brother.

At the time Nick and Priyanka went to wedlock Sophie and Joe where engaged and Sophie and Priyanka were always spotted together throughout the grand function. Sophie has been an inseparable part of Priyanka’s crew, and it appears that much like Nick and his family, Sophie adores the Indian culture.

Priyanka revealed recently in an interview that Sophie insists on being called ‘jethani’ (elder sister-in-law). She said, “My jethani-devrani? Sophie calls herself ‘jethani’ (elder sister-in-law). She’s like, She loves being jethani.”