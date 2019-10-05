Moose rescued after getting stuck in swimming pool: Watch the rescue video

A video of rescuing a moose that got stuck in a swimming pool has become viral on the social media. The rescue video was shared on the social media by the officials of Fish and Game Department in New Hampshire.

The video that was shared on social media has gathered 2.12 lakh views. It has also grabbed over 27,00 likes and 2,600 shares.

The officials of Fish and Game Department in New Hampshire had used rope and stairs to rescue the animal that had stuck in the swimming pool for hours.