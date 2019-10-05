“No infiltrator will remain in India,and Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, Christians who were tortured outside, will be given refuge by India”, says J.P.Nadda

J.P.Nadda, the national working president of BJP has claimed that all infiltrators will be evacuated from the country. Nadda said this while addressing a ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’ conducted by BJP.

” In the time to come, we will make arrangements where no infiltrator will remain in our country. Infiltrators will go out and Hindus, Jain’s, Sikhs, Christians who were tortured outside, will be given refuge by India. It is a country, not an inn”, said Nadda pointing to the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Earlier Union Home Minister Amit Shah also claimed that all illegal immigrants who were living in the country will be expelled. He also made it clear that no Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and Buddhists will be expelled.