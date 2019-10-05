P.Chidambaram referred to hospital from Tihar jail

Former union minister P.Chidambaram who has been under judicial custody in Tihar Central Jail was referred to All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS). The veteran Congress leader was referred to AIIMS after he complained of stomach ache. But he has not admitted in the hospital.

On Thursday he has approached the Supreme Court seeking bail in the INX Media Scam corruption case. His bail plea has been turned down by the New Delhi High Court.

The CBI has arrested the former union minister alleging irregularities in the grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to INX Media to receive overseas investment to the tune of Rs.305 crore in 2007. At that time Chidambaram was the finance minister in the union government.