People wear ‘Modi masks’ while performing ‘Garba’: Video

A video of people wearing masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while performing Garba dance has become viral on social media. The video of the people dancing wearing the mask of Modi has been released by news agency, ANI. Garba dance is a part of the ‘Navaratri’ festival in north India.

In the video people can be seen in colorful outfits and donning Modi masks while grooving to the musical beats.

This year Garba dances are performed with many themes.Earlier a Durga puja Pandal inspired from Chandrayaan 2 has hitted headlines. ‘Garba’ on roller skates by children, women wearing helmets and body paint tattoos are also in fashion.