Samsung launches Galaxy A20s with triple rear cameras in India

Samsung has launched Galaxy A20s in India, which is a refreshed version of the Galaxy A20. As an updated model, the Galaxy A20s touts a triple rear camera setup, 15W fast charging support and a new slim design language.

Galaxy A20s price in India starts at Rs 11,999 for the base model with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It also comes in a 4GB + 64GB storage configuration that is priced at Rs 13,999. The Galaxy A20s will be available starting today i.e, October 5, 2019 and can be purchased via Samsung’s online store, Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru and leading e-commerce platforms and offline retail stores across India.

Samsung Galaxy A20s specifications

The Galaxy A20s sports a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display, which is marginally bigger than the 6.4-inch display on the Galaxy A20. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 450 chipset as opposed to the A20 which comes with an Exynos 7884 SoC. The A20s will be offered with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage with microSD card support up to 512GB.

The look of the Galaxy A20s is different as it gets a glossy, mirror-like finish this time around and three bright colours – Green, Blue and Black. It also gets a slim profile at 8mm thickness. The rear panel sees a fingerprint sensor and a triple camera setup. The Galaxy A20s gets a 13-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. To recall, the Galaxy A20 offered a 13MP + 5MP dual camera system. On the front, the A20s gets an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Galaxy A20s houses a 4,000mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging, both of which are also found on the previous Galaxy A20. Additionally, the A20s also comes with Dolby Atmos surround sound technology.