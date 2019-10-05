Latest NewsIndia

School principal caught consuming liquor in school premises

Oct 5, 2019, 04:09 pm IST
A school principal was caught by people for drinking alcohol in the school premises. The principal of a primary school in Palai village in the Wazirganj block in the Uttar Pradesh has been caught by the villagers for drinking alcohol in the school premises.

The villagers handed over him to the Basic Education Officer after informing the incident to police. A detailed inquiry in the matter has been ordered by the district magistrate.

