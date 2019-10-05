School principal caught consuming liquor in school premises

A school principal was caught by people for drinking alcohol in the school premises. The principal of a primary school in Palai village in the Wazirganj block in the Uttar Pradesh has been caught by the villagers for drinking alcohol in the school premises.
The villagers handed over him to the Basic Education Officer after informing the incident to police. A detailed inquiry in the matter has been ordered by the district magistrate.
Badaun DM: I've directed the Basic Education Officer to conduct probe immediately and take action against the said teacher. I have also given instructions to the station house officer of Wazirganj. Strict action will be taken against him, if he was found consuming alcohol.(04.10) https://t.co/gLAW3lXvCw pic.twitter.com/ZtC2dgtq4L
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 5, 2019
