Tons of gold and cash seized from Communist party leader’s house and bank account: Video

Tons of gold and billion of money has been seized from the house and bank account of a communist party leader. The video of this has become viral on the social media.

Around 13.5 tons of gold which worth around 300 million Pound and money worth around 30 billion Pounds has been seized from a communist party leader in China.

The money and gold was seized from the house and bank account of Zhang Qi, a leader of Communist party in Haikou. It is supposed that he has accumulated this much wealth by corruption and bribery.

Zhang Qi was the secretary of the communist party and was also a member of the standing committee of Hainan province. His position is equal to the position of mayor. He has been stripped from all positions by the Communist Party of China’s central committee.