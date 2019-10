A Kansas bar shooting left 4 dead and 5 injured. Police received a call about a shooting at the Tequila KC bar at 1:27 a.m police spokesman Thomas Tomasic said.

When the police arrived the assaulters had already left the scene leaving four dead on the floor and five injured. Detectives are now on scene looking for CCTV footage of the area. Officers have cleared the bar and are waiting on a search warrant to re-enter it.