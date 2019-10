Actress-MP Nusrat Jahan celebrates Durga Puja: See Video

Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan on Sunday has celebrated Durgashtami. The actress turned politician also played the traditional Dhaak at a Durga puja pandal in Kolkata.

Nusrat Jahan is a Lok Sabha member from Basirhat in West Bengal. She offered prayers in the Durga Puja pandal with her husband Nikhil Jain. She has been wearing bindi, sindoor and saree.

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan and husband Nikhil Jain offer prayers at Suruchi Sangha Pandal. #DurgaPuja2019 pic.twitter.com/WF1Dw66Ein — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2019

A fatwa has been imposed against Nusrat Jahan by extremist Islamic organization for wearing bindi and sindoor and also for marrying a Hindu man.

#WATCH Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan and husband Nikhil Jain play the 'dhaak' at Suruchi Sangha. #DurgaPuja2019 pic.twitter.com/FFOaj4iyBA — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2019

This her first Durga puja after her marriage. She married a Bengali businessman Nikhil Jain just after the general election in May 2019.