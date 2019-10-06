‘Air India One’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get a ‘special aircraft’: See details

‘Air India One’, will get two special Boeing 777 aircraft . The two long-haul Boeing 777 aircraft with missile defense system will be delivered to India in June 2020.

The special aircraft will be used only by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ramnath Kovind and vice-president Venkaiah Naidu.

The aircraft are being ready at Dallas in USA. The aircraft will be same in technology with that of Air Force 1 of US president. The planes that are used by Air India to carry the dignitaries are more than 20 year old.

The new planes will have self-Protection Suites. This include large aircraft infrared countermeasures, integrated defensive electronic warfare site and counter measures dispensing system. The new planes are estimated to have cost $.190 million.