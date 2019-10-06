Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina meets Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi along with other leaders of the party, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Anand Sharma, and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the national capital.

Prime Minister Hasina is on a four-day visit to India. She is the longest-serving Prime Minister of Bangladesh and returned to power for a second term in 2009 when the Congress-led UPA government was in power. Manmohan Singh had visited Bangladesh as Prime Minister in 2011.

Earlier on Saturday, the Bangladesh PM held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed key issues pertaining to the two countries.

Issue such as Teesta water-sharing agreement, Rohingya issue and in Assam were also discussed during the meeting between the two leaders.

India will be building Coastal Surveillance System in Bangladesh which will be the second Surveillance System New Delhi will be building in the neighbourhood after the Maldives.