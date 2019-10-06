‘Book The Wind’: AIADMK leader on techie’s death by hoarding

Tamil Nadu politician C Ponnaiyan said the wind was responsible for the death of a techie in a road accident. R Subashree, a software engineer, had died after being crushed by a tanker truck after an illegal hoarding put up by the AIADMK leader, Jayagopal , crashed down on her. Speaking to a local television channel, Ponnaiyan claimed “… if anyone has to be booked, it’s the wind”.

“The person who kept the banner did not push her to death. If any case has to be filed, if anyone has to be booked, it’s the wind,” he claimed.

Earlier, the Chennai police arrested absconding AIADMK leader Jayagopal in connection with the death. Jayagopal was on the run since September 13 after the police filed a case against him.