Chinese envoy’s comments on Kashmir ‘not new’, says BJP leader Jay Panda

Dismissing Chinese envoys comments on Kashmir, BJP leader Jay Panda said that Kashmir is an internal part of India and foreign ministry is dealing with it accordingly.

However, he evaded the question ,why the foreign ministry is dealing with Kashmir issue if it is an internal affair. He alleged that it is shocking that Pakistan after invading Kasmir had given a portion of the territory to China. Panda’s comments come in the wake of the Chinese Ambassador to Islamabad Yao Jing reportedly said that Beijing will stand by Pakistan for the resolution of the Kashmir issue.