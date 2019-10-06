Death of girl kid in Thiruvananthapuram not because of mothers torture,Autopsy report out

Preliminary autopsy reports have ruled out torture as the cause of death of a 4-year-old girl child. The girl was rushed to medical college Hospital by the family where she died. Marks of torture were visible on the child’s shin and death by torture was suspected.

Following the doubts police had filed a case on the grounds of abnormal death and the mother was held in custody. The mother -a nurse by profession and had denied she killed the child. Although she acknowledged beating her for not eating food. The inspection also proved the thrash marks were days old. The child’s father was admitted after he collapsed hearing the death of his child.

However preliminary autopsy reports had stated Pneumonia and meningitis as the cause of death for the kid. The family resides in Parippally, near Thiruvananthapuram.