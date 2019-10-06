CinemaLatest News

Deepika Padukone trolls Ranveer Singh for his latest pics

Oct 6, 2019, 07:24 pm IST
Ranveer Singh, who attended the Elle Beauty Awards on Saturday night, shared a couple of pictures of his look on Instagram. In the photos, he can be seen dressed in a black pant-suit, which he paired with a printed shirt and a big hat. Not to miss, Ranveer’s bare chest in the pictures grabbed a lot of attention on social media and Deepika Padukone couldn’t help but troll him in her own unique way. Reacting to one of his photos, she commented: “Shouldn’t you have asked me before emptying my bottle of bronzer on your chest!” ROFL! Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s post:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@loewe

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

