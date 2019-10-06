“Dry day’ announced by authorities: Details inside

Ahead of assembly election in the state the government has announced ‘dry days’. As per the Model Code of Conduct the sale of liquor must be banned for tow days or 48 hours period ahead of the poll and also on the counting day.

A ‘Dry Day’ as per law is a day when sale of liquor is prohibited.

The Mumbai city collector Shivajirao Jondhale has announced that sale liquor will be prohibited in Mumbai city from October 19 to 21 and for October 24.

The polls for the 288 seat assembly will be conducted in Maharashtra on October 21. The counting votes will take place in October 24.