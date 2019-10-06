Navratri Special Recipe 2019 : Dhuska

Ingredients

2 cups Rice

1 cup Channa dal

1 cup peas

refined oil for frying

Salt to taste

How to Make Dhuska

Soak rice and channa dal in water overnight.

Grind to a consistency of dosa batter in a grinder.

Put salt and peas to it.

Mix the batter well.

Take refined oil in a frying pan.

Wait till the oil is hot.

With the help of a big spoon take some mixture and pour it into the oil.

It will spread as a puri in oil.

Fry it both sides.

It will come out fluffy and round.

Serve this with spicy aloo curry and tomato chutney.