Navratri Special Recipe 2019 : Dhuska

Ingredients
2 cups Rice
1 cup Channa dal
1 cup peas
refined oil for frying
Salt to taste
How to Make Dhuska
Soak rice and channa dal in water overnight.
Grind to a consistency of dosa batter in a grinder.
Put salt and peas to it.
Mix the batter well.
Take refined oil in a frying pan.
Wait till the oil is hot.
With the help of a big spoon take some mixture and pour it into the oil.
It will spread as a puri in oil.
Fry it both sides.
It will come out fluffy and round.
Serve this with spicy aloo curry and tomato chutney.
Post Your Comments