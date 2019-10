Ingredients

1 cup – besan flour

1 cup – Ghee

2 cups – Sugar

Water

How to Make Special Mysore Pak

In a pan, make sugar syrup with enough water.

In another kadai, heat ghee, add besan and mix it, ensuring no lumps form.

Now, add the sugar syrup to this and stir continuously till the mixture thickens and form into a single mass.

Transfer to a greased plate, let it cool and then cut into pieces.