New government jobs announced in UAE :Details inside

New governments jobs has been announced by the ruler in UAE. His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved 175 jobs on Sunday.

The 175 approved jobs include 43 jobs for orphans, 110 jobs for low-income persons, 12 jobs for divorced women, 5 jobs for women heads of household, 2 jobs for people with disabilities who hold university degrees, and 3 jobs for martyrs’ family members.

The total number of beneficiaries from the Sharjah Ruler’s decision has comes to 562 jobs including the jobs announced on Sunday.