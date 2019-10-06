‘No to laptops, yes to burqas’: Government distributes burqas in school

In now a days almost all governments in the world are concentrating more on education of its citizens. Many countries has allocating major part of their income to provide modern technologies in schools and colleges.

But the Khyber Paktunkhwa provincial government in Pakistan has determined to distribute burqas to girls students studying in schools. The government ruled by the party of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has started distributing the head covering veil to all girls students.

The burqas were already distributed burqas to around 69 girls in a school in Cheena village of Rustam valley.

The provincial government ruled by Pakistan Tehreek -e-Insaf(PTI) has issued a circular that all girls studying in elementary and secondary education must observe ‘purdah’. Earlier in September the provincial government has made it mandatory for girls in government schools to cover themselves.