Teenager girl raped by two in a field

A teenager girl was raped by two young men in a sugarcane field. The incident took place in Kawal village in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

The 17-year-old girl was raped when she has gone to throw rubbish near by her house. Bijender and Rabbal, the accused in the case dragged the girl to a sugarcane field nearby and raped her. They also threatened her not to tell anybody about the incident.

The parents of the girl had lodged complaint with the police. Police has arrested Rabbal and the search to nab the other accused is progressing. The girl has been send to medical examination.