“They Put Straps Across My Chest to Flatten Growth” Actress of Your Favourite TV Show Reveals Shocking Details

If you are a fan of Hollywood series, chances are good that Game of Thrones is one of your favourite shows and Arya Stark is one of your favourite characters. Actor Maisie Williams who played that character to perfection has now revealed some shocking truths about the negative impact the character had on her body image.

When the show was originally cast in 2011, Arya was 14. The show concluded on last May and Arya grew along with it. She started to feel mature along the way but the makers were keen to preserve her image as a teen, who often disguised as a boy.

“Maybe around Season 2 or 3, my body started to mature and I started to become a woman. ut Arya was still very much, like, trying to be disguised as a boy” she said(reported by USA today)

The makers had allegedly put a strap on her chest to make sure its growing too much.

“They would also put this strap across my chest to flatten any growth that had started, and I don’t know, that just felt horrible for six months of the year,” she said. “I had really short hair and they constantly covered me in dirt and shaded my nose so it looked really broad and I look, like, really manly,” she added.

The actress also said that ever since the show ended she has been trying to embrace a new phase of style which would make her feel more feminine.