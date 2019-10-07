20yearchallenge: Actress wore same swimsuit; netizen stunned at her agelessness

Bollywood actress Gul Panag made netizen wonder by sharing a photo of her. The actress is enjoying her vacation in the Maldives with her family.
Gul Panag shared an old photo of her from 199 in the same swimsuit which she wore during her recent vacation in the Maldives.
“Then and now. Back in Maldives after twenty years! My Marks & Spencer swimsuit still going strong,” Gul captioned the image.
The fans and followers of the actress ares tuneed by the beauty and agelessness of the actress.
The actor was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video series, The Family Man, in which she starred opposite Manoj Bajpayee.
A well deserved break after what has been an incredibly busy last few months. Excellent weather. First day was spent with sun, sand , snorkelling with Son.
So, I do have other swimsuits. Just back from an incredible trip in a submarine where we saw lots of marine life- including but not limited to sea turtles and over a hundred dolphins!
