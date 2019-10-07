Supreme Court intervenes in Aarey forest cut down,Halts further axing

The Supreme court of India yesterday citing the urgency of situation constituted a special bench for an urgent hearing today regarding the axing down of trees in Mumbai’s Aarey forests. The authorities maintained the stance the felling of trees is necessary for state development. The government had plans to built a metro car park within the forest area.

Accepting the petition addressed to CJI Ranjan Gogoi by one Rishav Ranjan the court urgently set up a special bench for hearing today and ordered the state government to release those who are still in arrest upon providing personal bonds. The apex court had also directed to stop forests devastation with immediate effect. Maharashtra government responded to the court that all arrested had been released and assured no further downing of the forest trees.

The Supreme Court petition claims that the Aarey forests are non-classified forests and as such cutting down trees is illegal. It also claims the forests as a no-development zone and not the eco-sensitive zone.

The attempt to chop down the last green patch near to Mumbai met with wide and strong protests with Students and locals lining up with green activists. Authorities chopped down hundreds of trees in the shroud of the night to deter the attention of locals and activists. Hundreds including students were arrested slapping non-bailable charges against them which caused a rift in Shivsena-BJP alliance with the former backing the activists. Maharashtra known to be a Shivsena fortress demanded the release of the activists and had sworn the ‘murderers of Aaray won’t be left free.