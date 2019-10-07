BJP leader and his family members shot dead

A corporator of BJP and his four family members were shot dead by three gunmen on Sunday at his residence. BJP leader Ravindra Kharat and his family members were killed by the gunmet at his residence in the Jalgaon district on Sunday night.

Apart from Ravidra Kharat (55), his brother Sunil (56) sons Premsagar(26) and Rohit (25) and one more person named Gajare was killed. The reason behind the attack is uncertain.

As per the police the shooters with country made pistols and knife entered the house and fired at the family members. The gumens fled the spot after the assault and later surrendered before the police.