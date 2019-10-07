Commodity Market: Gold price slips

In the commodity market the price of gold has slipped today. Gold was selling at Rs.39,120 per 10 gram in New Delhi. Gold has closed trading on Saturday at Rs.39,240 per 10 gram. The price of gold has lowered by Rs.30.

The gold futures on MCX has rose by 0.3% to Rs.38,439 per 10 gram. In international market the price of gold has rose by 0.3% higher to reach at $.1,508.23 per ounce. The price of sovereign gold has remained firm at Rs. 28,320 per 8 gram.

The price of silver also slipped down by Rs.90. Silver was trading at Rs.46,390 per kilo. The price of silver also has appreciated. On MCX, the silver future has rose by 0.26% to Rs.45,499 per kilo.