Congress called Rahul Gandhi ‘Pappu’ before BJP,says Former Congress chief

Former MP and former Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam seemingly made a huge allegation against top-level Congress leaders by saying that it was them who coined the name ‘Pappu’ for Rahul Gandhi and not Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking with India TV, Sajay Nirupam lashed out at senior Congress leaders and said that Rahul Gandhi did not get adequate support from them.

“If you do not support your leader and create obstacles in his path, why will he (Rahul Gandhi) stand by you?” asked Nirupam.

He suggested that there was tremendous infighting within the Congress. Heaping praise on Rahul Gandhi, Nirupam said that he was the only leader who toured the country extensively prior to elections and that there was ‘no other leader in the country’ who matched Rahul Gandhi’s efforts.

However, he said, Rahul Gandhi did not get support from senior Congress leaders in New Delhi.