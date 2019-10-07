‘Congress wiped out, can’t be revived even with calcium injection’ says Asaduddin Owaisi

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi has claimed that the Congress party has been wiped out from the political scenario of the country and can not be revived. Asaduddin Owaisi said this while an election campaign rally at Maharashtra,

” The Congress has been wiped out from the political spectrum of the country. It can’t be revived even by a calcium injection”, Asaduddin Owaisi said.

In the 2014 assembly elections in maharashtra the AIMIM has won two seats. In the 2019 general elections the party has contested in alliance with some other parties and divided the votes of Dalits and Muslims and this has lead to the defeat of many Congress leaders.