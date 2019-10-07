Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy slams Karnataka govt over flood relief

H D Kumaraswamy on Monday slammed the BJP-led government in Karnataka for its “failure” to meet the expectations of farmers, who lost their land and livelihood in the floods.

He specifically pointed out 2 farmers in Chikmangaluru, were devastating floods damaged the crops in huge swaths of land forcing them to commit suicide. He criticized Udupi-Chikkamagaluru BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje for not standing by the farmers’ side during their time of distress. The Chikkamagaluru MP who should come in support of the farmers is missing from the area, which shows her concerns for farmers,” he alleged.

Defending the Centre, Karandlaje said the Union government has long term plans while releasing funds. The central and state grants would be utilised in the best possible manner, she told reporters in Mysuru.