Koodathayi Serial Murders : Kadakampally Surendran criticizes former UDF government

Devaswom board minister Kadakampally Surendran has come out to criticise former UDF government in the context of Koodathayi serial killings.

“The first three killings happened during the tenure of Oommen Chandy government. If the government had conducted a prompt investigations then, the other three murders could not have been prevented,” commented the minister on Monday during a meeting of families in connection with Manjeswaram by-election..

Between 2002 and 2016, six similar kinds of killings happened. Tom Jose’ wife Annamma, Tom Jose, son Roy Thomas, Annamma’s brother Mathew Manchadi, their relatives Sili and her two-year-old daughter are the victims.