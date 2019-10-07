Navratri Special Recipe 2019 : Garlic bread sticks

Ingredients
1.5 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 tsp Sugar
1/2 tsp instant Dry yeast
2 tbsp Olive oil
salt to taste
1/2 tsp Garlic paste
1 tbsp Oregano
1/4 tsp chilli flakes (optional)
3 tbsp parmesan cheese
1/2 cup water
How to Make Garlic bread sticks
In a bowl add warm water, sugar and yeast and mix well. Keep it aside for 10 minutes or till the yeast rises up.
In a wide bowl, add 1 cup of flour and add the olive oil. Mix well and add the yeast water to this and make it into a sticky dough.
Cover it and keep aside for 45 minutes to 1 hour till it rises.
Now, add the garlic paste (grind a few cloves of garlic with 1/4 tsp of butter) to the raised dough and add the remaining flour (1/2 cup).
Knead well and keep it covered till the dough rises to double the size.
Dust the kitchen top with flour and make this into a big circle.
Spread cheese over this. Fold it into a semi circle.
Sprinkle the oregano on this.
If you are using red chilli flakes, sprinkle that too.
Transfer this to a greased baking tray.
Cut this into strips and bake this for 10 to 12 minutes or till the bread turns out slight brown on the top.
Recipe and image courtesy: Jeyashri’s Kitchen
