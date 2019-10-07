Navratri Special Recipe 2019 : Garlic bread sticks

Ingredients

1.5 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp Sugar

1/2 tsp instant Dry yeast

2 tbsp Olive oil

salt to taste

1/2 tsp Garlic paste

1 tbsp Oregano

1/4 tsp chilli flakes (optional)

3 tbsp parmesan cheese

1/2 cup water

How to Make Garlic bread sticks

In a bowl add warm water, sugar and yeast and mix well. Keep it aside for 10 minutes or till the yeast rises up.

In a wide bowl, add 1 cup of flour and add the olive oil. Mix well and add the yeast water to this and make it into a sticky dough.

Cover it and keep aside for 45 minutes to 1 hour till it rises.

Now, add the garlic paste (grind a few cloves of garlic with 1/4 tsp of butter) to the raised dough and add the remaining flour (1/2 cup).

Knead well and keep it covered till the dough rises to double the size.

Dust the kitchen top with flour and make this into a big circle.

Spread cheese over this. Fold it into a semi circle.

Sprinkle the oregano on this.

If you are using red chilli flakes, sprinkle that too.

Transfer this to a greased baking tray.

Cut this into strips and bake this for 10 to 12 minutes or till the bread turns out slight brown on the top.

Recipe and image courtesy: Jeyashri’s Kitchen