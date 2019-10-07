Navratri Special Recipe 2019 : Haryali Paratha

Ingredients

2.5 cups – Wheat flour

1/2 cup -Jowar flour

1 bunch – Spinach, chopped, washed, drained

1/4 cup – Cleaned and chopped, Coriander leaves

1 or 2 – Green chillies, chopped

1/4 tsp – Turmeric powder

1 tsp – Ghee or oil

Salt to taste.

How to Make Haryali Paratha

Blend spinach, coriander leaves and green chillies in a mixier until smooth.

Sieve together the flours and salt.

Add the spinach mixture to the flour and knead it in to make a soft pliable dough.

Keep covered for 10-15 minutes.

Brush ghee over the dough.

Knead again, until smooth and elastic.

Divide into ball sized portions.

Roll out into thin chapattis.

Heat the tawa (griddle) and cook on both the sides.

Drizzle oil, to shallow fry.

Serve hot with veggies or dal.