Nobel prize in medicine announced

The ‘Nobel Prize’ for medicine has announced on Monday. The Nobel prize for medicine has been awarded jointly to William G.kaelin Jr, Sir Peter J Ratcliffe and Gregg L Semenza.

BREAKING NEWS:

The 2019 #NobelPrize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded jointly to William G. Kaelin Jr, Sir Peter J. Ratcliffe and Gregg L. Semenza “for their discoveries of how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability.” pic.twitter.com/6m2LJclOoL — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2019

The three are awarded the prestigious international award for their discoveries of how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability.

Oxygen sensing is central to a large number of diseases. The discoveries made by this year’s #NobelPrize laureates have fundamental importance for physiology and have paved the way for promising new strategies to fight anaemia, cancer and many other diseases. pic.twitter.com/I7oecTXHGX — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2019

The Nobel prize jury has selected this year’s award winners as their finding is of that much important in Physiology. The awarded work reveals the molecular mechanism that underlie how cells adapt to variations of oxygen level.

2019 Medicine Laureates William G. Kaelin Jr, Sir Peter J. Ratcliffe and Gregg L. Semenza have identified molecular machinery that regulates the activity of genes in response to varying levels of oxygen.#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/LiExfH74rh — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2019

The importance of oxygen has been known to all. But how cells adapt to changes in oxygen levels has long been unknown.