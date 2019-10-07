Latest NewsTechnology

Nobel prize in medicine announced

Oct 7, 2019, 03:54 pm IST
The ‘Nobel Prize’ for medicine has announced on Monday.  The Nobel prize for medicine has been awarded jointly to William G.kaelin Jr, Sir Peter J Ratcliffe and Gregg L Semenza.

The three are awarded the prestigious international award for their discoveries of how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability.

The Nobel prize jury has selected this year’s award winners as their finding is of that much important in Physiology. The awarded work reveals the molecular mechanism that underlie how cells adapt to variations of oxygen level.

The importance of oxygen has been known to all. But how cells adapt to changes in oxygen levels has long been unknown.

