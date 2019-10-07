Rahul Gandhi annoyed by conspirators within, Distances himself from a disoriented Congress

The absence of its former President Rahul Gandhi amid the raising election heat in Maharashtra and Haryana is confusing to many congress workers.

Rahul is on a trip to Thailand while the congress workers are struggling to keep off the rasing wave of right-wing nationalists and leftist parties in the constituencies. Sources close to Rahul in an interview revealed that the former President is annoyed by the current scenario in Congress. In the parliamentary polls held on February Rahul had spearheaded the Congress party against the toughest opposition the party had ever faced after the independence. After the dismay of failure, Rahul resigned as President but the grand old party denied his resignation and was stuck with the opinion that anyone from the Nehru family had to be the Congress President.

Rahul Gandhi many times had opposed the idea and urged that the party should come out from his family’s shadows. After a stalemate of about 2 months, his mother and former Congress President Sonia Gandhi were appointed interim President and till now Congress has no idea who should be its next President. A trail of veterans are leaving the party to join regional parties, BJP and AAP.

Now his tour to Thailand is regarded as Rahul’s way of expressing his dismay over a disoriented party and his annoyance to a ‘group’ within, who conspires to keep those close to him at bay and spoiling their political image. He left for Thailand after a long spanned jibe towards the PM Modi responding to FIR against the 51 prominent who wrote an open letter to Prime Minister’s office expressing concern over eroding tolerance and mob lynching. He responded that “the nation is in a state where anyone speaking against Modi would be thrown to jail” .How ever party circles announce Rahul Gandhi will be back when the party calls for him.