Rahul Gandhi’s Foreign Trip : Govt revises security rules for VVIPs

Central government has made some changes with respect to the security cover accorded to the Gandhis. Issuing fresh guidelines, the Centre said it is now mandatory for the SPG personnel to accompany them at all times whenever they travel abroad.

According to the present rule, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are guarded by the Special Protection Group (SPG) on their foreign tours. However, the Gandhis would send the SPG personnel back if they preferred privacy.

The Gandhi family will now have to submit all details related to their travel now, as per the new guidelines. According to some media reports, the family has also been asked to furnish information of their past few tours.

The Centre has made it clear that nonacceptance of these new guidelines could lead to curtailment on their foreign visits on account of security considerations.