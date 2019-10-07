‘Social media star’ arrested for blasphemy

A social media celebrity has been arrested by the authorities under multiple charges including blasphemy.

The Instagram celebrity Sahar Tabar was been arrested by the Iran police after the order of Tehran guidance court. The Guidance Court deals with ‘cultural crimes and social and moral corruption’.

Sahar Tabar was rose to celebrity status for drastically altering her appearance through plastic surgery. Sahar Tabr has around 26,800 followers on Instagram the only social media platform available in Iran.

She has been facing multiple charges like inciting violence, gaining income through inappropriate means, encouraging youth to corruption and blasphemy.

Plastic surgery is hugely popular in Iran and around tens of thousands operations takes place in the country every year.