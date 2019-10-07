Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja work out together: Video

National award winning Bollywood actress Sonam kapoor is enjoying an exciting vacation with her husband Anand Ahuja. The couple is having their vacation at Soneva Fushi in Maldives. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja is accompanied by Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor and her boyfriend Karan Boolani.

Sonam on Sunday has shared a video on social media. In the video shared on Instagram Sonam is seen working out together with her husband. Anand is seen without any shirt, wearing just a pair of shorts. He is doing pull-ups on one of the machine while Sonam captures him on camera. The actor pans the camera to herself and then to Anand as he stops his workout to smile. She is seen with her hair tied, wearing a black tank top.