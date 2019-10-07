“There is no relief, Farmers committing suicide in Karnataka”,says Former CM HD Kumaraswamy

H D Kumaraswamy on Monday slammed the BJP-led government in Karnataka for its “failure” to meet the expectations of farmers, who lost their land and livelihood in the floods.

Kumaraswamy specifically mentioned the distressed farmers of Chikkamagaluru district, which saw the devastating floods damaging crops in huge swaths of land and suicide by two farmers who were unable to bear the loss. He flayed the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje for not standing with the peasants.

“Thousands of families are in distress in Chikkamagaluru due to floods. Farmers are committing suicide as they were not getting any relief from the government,” Kumaraswamy tweeted.

“The Chikkamagaluru MP who should come out in support of the farmers is missing from the area, which shows her lack of concern for them,” he alleged.

Hitting back at the former Chief Minister, Karandlaje said, “Kumaraswamy has demonstrated what he is. If he says that I don’t know the sufferings of farmers then he must be knowing it well because he grew rich by growing potatoes.” Defending the Centre, she said the Union government has long term plans while releasing funds.

The central and state grants would be utilised in the best possible manner, she told reporters in Mysuru. Chikkamagaluru district made headlines after two farmers Chandre Gowda and Channappa Gowda committed suicide recently. They were devastated after the damage to their agriculture land and crops in the ravaging flood last month as well as in the last four to five days.