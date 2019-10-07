UAE announces new tax on e-cigarette and sugary drinks

A new selective tax on certain items including e-cigarettes and sweetened drinks were announced by UAE government. The new selective tax was announced on Monday by the Federal Tax Authority.

The new selective tax on e-cigarettes and sugary drinks will be applicable from December 1, this year.

The producers and importers of e-cigarettes and its liquids and sugary drinks should register in the Federal Tax Authority’s system,if have not registered earlier. The FTA informed that this is accordance with two cabinet decisions and Ministry Finance.

The establishments may face fines and will be penalised if they have not complete the registration process.