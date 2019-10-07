Video of MS Dhoni playing football with Bollywood actor goes viral: Watch Video

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is the one of the most perfect and cool player. Even his nickname is ‘captain cool’. He is one of the most celebrated cricket player of India and has huge fan following like Sachin.

Dhoni has been on a vacation as he asked the BCCI for a break from cricket. In the vacation time he has completed the training with the Army in Kashmir.

Now a video of the former Indian captain has become viral on social media. A video of Dhoni enjoying his vacation by playing football has become viral. Dhoni along with Bollywood actor Arjun kapoor is playing football in Mumbai.

Dhoni is the co-owner of Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League Football.